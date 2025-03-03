Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Woman stung by venomous critter while getting bag at Boston's Logan Airport

Scorpions are most commonly found in the southwestern part of the US

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A woman was taken to the hospital over the weekend after being stung by a scorpion while getting her luggage at Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police told Fox News Digital that at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the 40-year-old woman was waiting to get her luggage in the baggage claim area of customs when she was stung.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital where she was treated for the sting.

State police did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions about the victim’s condition or where she had been traveling before she arrived in Boston.

A Scorpion

A yellow scorpion (Tityus serrulatus) is pictured at the arthropod bioterium of the Butantan Institute, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 2, 2024.  (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police did not know how or when the scorpion ended up at the airport. The investigation into the matter remains open.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings are painful, though rarely life-threatening.

Bark scorpions are the only species in the U.S. to carry venom strong enough to cause serious symptoms, and they are usually between 1.6 to 3 inches long.

Boston Logan Airport

A woman was stung by a scorpion at Boston Logan Airport while she was getting her bag.

The species is typically found in the deserts in the Southwestern part of the U.S. Across the world, though, there are over 2,000 species of scorpions, and about 100 of those species carry venom strong enough to be fatal, the Mayo Clinic noted.

Symptoms of a scorpion sting include pain reaching levels of intense, numbness and tingling, swelling and warmth.

luggage-on-conveyor-belt-with-tag

FILE - The woman was taken to a nearby hospital after she was stung. (iStock)

Allergic reactions are also possible, just like with bees and wasps, and some could cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.