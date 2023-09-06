Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Woman pulls paralyzed Texas man from burning car: ‘She was his angel’

Dennis Brown was left paralyzed by gunman at 22 years old

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Paralyzed Texas man pulled out of burning car by Good Samaritan Video

Paralyzed Texas man pulled out of burning car by Good Samaritan

A Good Samaritan pulled a paralyzed man from a burning car in Dallas and dragged him to safety.(Credit: via KDFW)

A good Samaritan in Texas is being hailed as an "angel" after she pulled a paralyzed man out a car before the vehicle burst into flames on a street in Dallas.  

Dennis Brown, who was left paralyzed from the waist down at the age of 22 when a gunman shot him, was driving a rental car equipped with hand control when he felt something going wrong with the vehicle, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. 

"I looked up. The front end was on fire," Brown told the station.

Brown said the spreading flames caused him to panic as he tried to get his wheelchair out of the car.

burning car

Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames engulfing the rental car. (via FOX4 Dallas-Forth Worth KDFW)

An unknown woman arrived at his side and quickly jumped into action, according to Brown.

Dennis Brown

Dennis Brown said that he hopes to have to the opportunity to thank the woman in person for saving his life. (via FOX4 Dallas-Forth Worth KDFW)

"The car is ablaze now. She is panicking. I'm like, ‘Oh, wow. This isn't going to happen,’" Brown recalled.

The woman stopped trying to put the wheelchair together and instead grabbed Brown and dragged him out of the car to safety.

burning car

Dennis Brown said the woman had to forget about putting the wheelchair together and instead grabbed him and dragged him to safety. (via FOX4 Dallas-Forth Worth KDFW)

Video footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the flames that engulfed the car in the middle of a street.

Brown’s mother, Julia, told the station that she cannot thank the good Samaritan enough for saving her son.

"If she had not pulled him out, he would have burned in that car," she said. "She was his angel."

Brown said that he appreciated the woman for her heroic act and hopes that he can thank her in person.