Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Woman pulled from Puget Sound after 2-car collision in Seattle pushes vehicle into water

Woman in critical condition after crash in West Seattle neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman was pulled from the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sunday after she was critically injured when a car crashed into her vehicle and sent it plunging into the water, authorities said.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue Southwest in the West Seattle neighborhood, Seattle police said.

Bystanders had pulled the woman out of the water and were performing CPR by the time police arrived.

Two men had jumped into the water to break the window of the sinking car, and a neighbor retrieved a hammer to smash the glass, KING5-TV reported. A second neighbor got a ladder to help bring the woman onto land.

6 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN WASHINGTON CAR CRASH

damaged car

The car driven by the man came to a stop outside an apartment building and appeared heavily damaged. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

investigator at scene near Puget Sound

Detectives were continuing to investigate a two-car collision that sent one vehicle plunging into the Puget Sound in West Seattle on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

Police referred to the man driving the other vehicle as a "suspect" and said he was going at a "high rate of speed" before crashing into the woman's car. 

Seattle Police boat in water

Police arrived after bystanders pulled the injured woman to land. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

1 CHILD, 2 ADULTS KILLED IN IDAHO AFTER FREIGHT TRAIN COLLIDES WITH CAR

His vehicle came to a stop in front of an apartment building. Video from the scene shows his car heavily damaged, with its roof and side doors ripped off.

emergency vehicles on scene

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries while the man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were being treated at Harborview Medical Center. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also being treated at Harborview, police said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives are continuing to investigate the collision.