Woman pulled from Puget Sound after 2-car collision in Seattle pushes vehicle into water

A woman was pulled from the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sunday after she was critically injured when a car crashed into her vehicle and sent it plunging into the water, authorities said.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue Southwest in the West Seattle neighborhood, Seattle police said.

Bystanders had pulled the woman out of the water and were performing CPR by the time police arrived.

Two men had jumped into the water to break the window of the sinking car, and a neighbor retrieved a hammer to smash the glass, KING5-TV reported. A second neighbor got a ladder to help bring the woman onto land.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Police referred to the man driving the other vehicle as a "suspect" and said he was going at a "high rate of speed" before crashing into the woman's car.

His vehicle came to a stop in front of an apartment building. Video from the scene shows his car heavily damaged, with its roof and side doors ripped off.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also being treated at Harborview, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the collision.