Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

Woman dead after deer smashes through windshield on Mississippi highway

Amanda Taylor, 23, identified as sole victim of Claiborne County, MS, accident

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman was killed early Tuesday when a deer smashed through the windshield of a car traveling on a Mississippi highway, authorities said.

DRUNK DRIVER FLEES AFTER SLAMMING INTO LOUISIANA BUILDING, LEAVES DEBRIS TRAIL LEADING TO BAR

The deadly collision happened at about 5:20 a.m. on U.S. 61 in Claiborne County near the Louisiana state line, Trooper 1st Class Darnika Mayfield of the Mississippi Highway Patrol told WAPT-TV.

A deer runs across the road, Wednesday, May 6, 2015 in Kinross Charter Township, Mich. Harsh winters the past few years have decimated deer herds across the Upper Midwest. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where the annual fall deer hunt is a way of life, the population has dropped as much as 40 percent after two bitterly cold and snowy winters. The state’s Natural Resources Commission will discuss the situation Thursday during its monthly meeting in Lansing. A memo prepared by the Department of Natural Resources lists six options, including canceling this year’s U.P. deer hunting season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A deer runs across the road, Wednesday, May 6, 2015 in Kinross Charter Township, Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Mayfield said a deer was struck by two vehicles on the highway. After being hit by the first car traveling southbound, she said, the deer crashed through the windshield of a Nissan Maxima moving in the opposite direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A passenger in the Nissan, identified as 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, was killed, according to Mayfield. She said neither of the drivers involved were injured.