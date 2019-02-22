Expand / Collapse search
Woman assaults man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat at Mexican eatery, claims she's the victim, video shows

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
A Massachusetts woman upset that a patron at a Mexican restaurant in Cape Cod was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was arrested for allegedly assaulting him.

Rosaine Santos, a 41-year-old immigrant, from Brazil living in Falmouth, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery after a confrontation at Casa Vallarta” Mexican restaurant last Friday.

According to police, Santos was upset that a man – later identified as 23-year-old Bryton Turner of Mashpee – had the audacity to wear the iconic red hat at the Mexican eatery, Boston 25 reported.

Turner told police that he was minding his own business when Santos started yelling at him because of his hat. Annoyed by the woman’s antics, he pulled out his phone and started recording her.

In the video, Santos is seen walking behind him and hitting his hat off his head.

“That’s the problem – the problem with American these days, people are just ignorant,” Turner said in the video.

When police arrived at the restaurant, Santos reportedly told them that Turner should not be allowed to eat at a Mexican restaurant because of his support for President Donald Trump, who is pushing to building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

As police escorted Santos out of the restaurant, she allegedly took another swipe at Turner.

Santos told Boston 25 that while she regrets her actions, she was the victim in the whole incident and that she was provoked.

“I had a little bit to drink maybe that’s the reason that I couldn’t walk away but being discriminated for so many times in my life, I just had to stand up for myself,” she said. “He’s not a victim. I am the victim. I have been bullied, OK?”

Geo Macarao, a bartender at the restaurant, told Boston 25 that Turner has just ordered food when Santos started attacking him unprovoked.

“I couldn’t imagine somebody just coming up and hitting them when there’s cops right here,” he added. “She just tried to grab my hat in front of four officers, not smart.”

