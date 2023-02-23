Wisconsin parking garage collapses, emergency personnel searching for possible victims

A parking garage in Glendale, Wisconsin, partially collapsed Thursday afternoon, and emergency personnel were on scene searching for possible victims.

FOX 6 reports the upper level of the Silver Spring Parking Garage at the Bayshore collapsed to the ground level.

NTSB CALLS OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT ‘100% PREVENTABLE,’ SAYS OPERATORS WERE WARNED OF OVERHEATED AXLE

North Shore Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the scene where they kept people back and surveyed the damage.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear at this time. Fox News Digital has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glendale is a suburb of Milwaukee located next to Whitefish Bay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.