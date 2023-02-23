Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Wisconsin parking garage collapses, emergency personnel searching for possible victims

The collapse happened in a suburb of Milwaukee

Bradford Betz
A parking garage in Glendale, Wisconsin, partially collapsed Thursday afternoon, and emergency personnel were on scene searching for possible victims. 

FOX 6 reports the upper level of the Silver Spring Parking Garage at the Bayshore collapsed to the ground level. 

A parking garage partially collapse in Glendale, Wisconsin Thursday. 

North Shore Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the scene where they kept people back and surveyed the damage. 

The cause of the collapse remains unclear at this time. Fox News Digital has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

Glendale is a suburb of Milwaukee located next to Whitefish Bay. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

