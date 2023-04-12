Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues state of emergency over wildfire fears affecting 41 counties

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency over the elevated risk of wildfires affecting at least two-thirds of the state’s counties.

The governor’s order directs all state agencies to assist in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

"Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority," Gov. Evers said in a press release.

He noted that much of the upper half of Wisconsin remains covered in snow, but the danger of wildfires is extreme across the rest of the state.

"This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage," Evers said.

The governor’s State of Emergency came hours after the National Weather Service said a "Red Flag Warning" would be in effect for Wisconsin between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. NWS said breezy southwest winds of up to 35 mph, relative humidities around 25%, and dry vegetation has made the region vulnerable to quickly spreading wildfires.

Per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Red Flag Warning applies to 41 counties for Wednesday.

"Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds, and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires," the department said.

The National Guard will assist with rapidly mobilizing Black Hawk helicopters to areas of Wisconsin in most need of aerial fire suppression resources.

The spring fire season generally lasts through May, Wisconsin DNR said.