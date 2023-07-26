Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Wisconsin boy, 11, charged with killing mom over VR headset found competent to stand trial

The Wisconsin boy was apparently upset that his mother would not purchase an Oculus virtual reality headset for him

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
10-year-old in Milwaukee, Wisconsin accused of killing mother Video

10-year-old in Milwaukee, Wisconsin accused of killing mother

A 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being charged as an adult after he was accused of killing his mother who had not allowed him to order a virtual reality headset, FOX6 News' Gabrielle Mays reports.

An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy charged as an adult in the killing of his mother over a virtual reality headset was found competent Wednesday to stand trial. 

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll reached her decision after listening to hours of testimony from two psychologists who examined the boy. One determined he could understand the proceedings against him and the other concluded the opposite, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. 

COLORADO HIKER WITH ‘EXTENSIVE BACKGROUND IN SURVIVAL’ GOES MISSING AFTER SUMMITING MOUNTAIN, FAMILY SAYS

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 10-year-old accused of killing mother

An 11-year-old boy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is charged as an adult after he was accused of killing his mother who had not allowed him to order a virtual reality headset. (WITI FOX6 Milwaukee)

"He knew his case was in adult court, he knew that his case was a felony, he knew that there were two types of cases -- felonies and misdemeanors, he knew it was serious." Milwaukee County prosecutor Sara Waldschmidt said in court. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the boy's attorney. 

The boy, who was charged when he was 10, allegedly shot his mother on Nov. 21, 2022 after she refused to purchase an Oculus virtual reality headset for him from Amazon.

He allegedly told authorities that he pointed the gun at his mother and wanted to shoot the wall to "scare her," but she walked in front of him.  

Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets are displayed during a media preview of the new Meta Store on May 04, 2022 in Burlingame, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reportedly purchased the game using his mother's account after she died. 

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.