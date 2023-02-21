Winter weather will spread hazards nationwide

A large winter storm will impact much of the U.S. this week, bringing a variety of hazards.

On Tuesday, the system moves across the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West, with heavy snow and windy conditions. Winter weather advisories have been issued across the region, including some blizzard warnings that have been issued for parts of Wyoming and Colorado. At high elevations 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible.



On Wednesday, this system shifts eastward to the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Widespread snow is expected, with blizzard conditions targeting the Dakotas and Minnesota. In this region, snowfall totals of 6 inches combined with winds as high as 80 mph will make whiteout conditions likely for hours on end. On the southern end of the same system, thunderstorms are likely for the central and southern Plains. Some could cause flash flooding.

On Thursday, the threat shifts to the eastern U.S. Heavy snow and ice are likely from the upper Midwest to interior New England. Widespread snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is likely with higher elevations receiving closer to 8 to 12 inches of snow. Freezing rain will make for hazardous driving conditions and likely bring down branches and power lines. This system will bring thunderstorms to the Southeast.