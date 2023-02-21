Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Winter weather will spread hazards nationwide

As the storm shifts over the Midwest and Plains, whiteout conditions and strong winds are anticipated

Adam Klotz
By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A large winter storm will impact much of the U.S. this week, bringing a variety of hazards. 

DELUGE IN BRAZIL KILLS AT LEAST 36 PEOPLE AS DOZENS ARE MISSING

Winter weather alerts through Thursday night nationwide

Winter weather alerts through Thursday night nationwide (Credit: Fox News)

On Tuesday, the system moves across the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West, with heavy snow and windy conditions. Winter weather advisories have been issued across the region, including some blizzard warnings that have been issued for parts of Wyoming and Colorado. At high elevations 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible.

A coast-to-coast storm this week across the country

A coast-to-coast storm this week across the country (Credit: Fox News)


On Wednesday, this system shifts eastward to the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Widespread snow is expected, with blizzard conditions targeting the Dakotas and Minnesota. In this region, snowfall totals of 6 inches combined with winds as high as 80 mph will make whiteout conditions likely for hours on end. On the southern end of the same system, thunderstorms are likely for the central and southern Plains. Some could cause flash flooding

Snow forecast across the U.S. through Friday

Snow forecast across the U.S. through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Thursday, the threat shifts to the eastern U.S. Heavy snow and ice are likely from the upper Midwest to interior New England. Widespread snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is likely with higher elevations receiving closer to 8 to 12 inches of snow. Freezing rain will make for hazardous driving conditions and likely bring down branches and power lines. This system will bring thunderstorms to the Southeast.

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.