US
Published

Winter weather continuing to pummel the Plains, Midwest

California is seeing more mountain snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
We are tracking several storms across the country this weekend.  

WISCONSIN RESIDENTS NAME THEIR SNOWPLOWS IN CITY CONTEST: 'DOLLY PLOWTON'

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are impacting parts of the northern Plains and Midwest.  

Winter weather alerts through Friday night in the Great Lakes, Midwest 

Winter weather alerts through Friday night in the Great Lakes, Midwest  (Credit: Fox News)

Wintry weather will spread over the Great Lakes into the Northeast. 

Snow still forecast through Saturday morning in the eastern U.S.

Snow still forecast through Saturday morning in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, California is getting pummeled with another round of extreme coastal rain and mountain snow.  

The futuretrack through Monday night on the West Coast

The futuretrack through Monday night on the West Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe storms will be possible for the South on Saturday and Sunday, and we’re tracking a nor’easter that will impact the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the risk of heavy snow, strong winds and flooding rain along the coast.  

Tracking a Nor'Easter on Monday night

Tracking a Nor'Easter on Monday night (Credit: Fox News)

Stay tuned to your local weather updates by following Fox Weather. 

