Winter weather continuing to pummel the Plains, Midwest

We are tracking several storms across the country this weekend.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are impacting parts of the northern Plains and Midwest.

Wintry weather will spread over the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

Meanwhile, California is getting pummeled with another round of extreme coastal rain and mountain snow.

Strong-to-severe storms will be possible for the South on Saturday and Sunday, and we’re tracking a nor’easter that will impact the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the risk of heavy snow, strong winds and flooding rain along the coast.

