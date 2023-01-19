Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Winter weather will bring snow to Midwest, Great Lakes

California is expected to remain dry

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A powerful storm system traveling across the central U.S. will bring heavy and blowing snow to parts of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. 

DISASTER FUNDS AVAILABLE IN 7 GEORGIA COUNTIES AFTER TORNADO OUTBREAK

Winter weather alerts through Thursday afternoon

Winter weather alerts through Thursday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front associated with this winter weather, unseasonably warm air is stirring up the possibility for severe storms – including hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.  

Winter weather alerts through Friday

Winter weather alerts through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Snow, freezing rain and ice are also expected for sections of the Northeast and New England overnight and into Friday.  

The severe storm threat on Thursday 

The severe storm threat on Thursday  (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, some rain and snow will move into the interior West.  

Wet weather forecast in the Northeast and New England from Thursday through Saturday

Wet weather forecast in the Northeast and New England from Thursday through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

California remains mostly dry after weeks of record rain and snow. 

