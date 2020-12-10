Winter storm warnings, thunderstorms across country ahead of colder weekend weather

A storm system moving into the Southwest will bring both rain and mountain snow to this drought-stricken area.

Winter storm warnings are up for parts of the southern Rockies, where some areas could get more than a foot of snow over the next few days. Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots.

This system will then push into the Plains Thursday night and into Friday and taps into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Thunderstorms with a few severe storms will be possible as it spreads into parts of the South-Central U.S.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front marching across the Midwest Friday and Saturday will bring an end to the mild temperatures and bring snow, heavy at times, to the region as it travels into the Great Lakes.

The Pacific Northwest is also getting active with a few systems pushing in from the Pacific.

Rain along the coast and some measurable snow will pile up across the Cascades region, especially Sunday when a more potent storm moves in.