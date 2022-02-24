Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Winter storm warnings stretch across Plains, Ohio Valley

The storm will impact the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic on Friday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A significant winter storm with widespread impacts will move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley on Thursday, and the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday.

MOST WIDESPREAD DROUGHT IN 9 YEARS EXPECTED TO EXPAND 

Midwest winter weather alerts

Midwest winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow, ice, flooding, rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas.  

Northeast winter weather alerts

Northeast winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas up into the mid-Mississippi Valley.  

Southern winter weather alerts

Southern winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Over 6 inches of snow is expected across parts of the Northeast and New England.  

Northeast snow forecast

Northeast snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Significant ice will be possible over south-central Pennsylvania and Maryland.  

Northeast ice forecast

Northeast ice forecast (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans should be aware of the latest weather alerts through Friday.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money