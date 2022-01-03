Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm
Published

Winter storm moving through mid-Atlantic: Here is what to expect

Washington, D.C., New Jersey among areas impacted by snowstorm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 3 Video

National weather forecast for January 3

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

An impressive snowstorm is underway across the mid-Atlantic with measurable snow in and around the Washington, D.C., area.  

A swath of 4 to 8 inches will be possible through the D.C. area into southern New Jersey.   

Expected snowfall totals in the East Coast.

Expected snowfall totals in the East Coast. (Fox Weather)

Heavy snow will pile up across the higher elevations with over a foot before the storm quickly exits the coast. 

MINNEAPOLIS NHL WINTER CLASSIC SETS RECORD FOR COLDEST GAME IN LEAGUE HISTORY 

As the cold front slams into warmer air ahead of it, we also have the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the Carolinas.  

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 3.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 3. (Fox Weather)

Cold air has plunged as far south as coastal Texas and the Western/Central Gulf Coast.   

Expected snowfall totals this week in the Northwest.

Expected snowfall totals this week in the Northwest. (Fox Weather)

A reinforcing shot of arctic air moves in midweek. 

The Northwest remains active this week with a series of storms moving in and bringing heavy rain along the coast and snow for the mountains. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).

