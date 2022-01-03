Winter storm moving through mid-Atlantic: Here is what to expect

An impressive snowstorm is underway across the mid-Atlantic with measurable snow in and around the Washington, D.C., area.

A swath of 4 to 8 inches will be possible through the D.C. area into southern New Jersey.

Heavy snow will pile up across the higher elevations with over a foot before the storm quickly exits the coast.

MINNEAPOLIS NHL WINTER CLASSIC SETS RECORD FOR COLDEST GAME IN LEAGUE HISTORY

As the cold front slams into warmer air ahead of it, we also have the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the Carolinas.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Cold air has plunged as far south as coastal Texas and the Western/Central Gulf Coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A reinforcing shot of arctic air moves in midweek.

The Northwest remains active this week with a series of storms moving in and bringing heavy rain along the coast and snow for the mountains.