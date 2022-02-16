Winter storm to bring heavy snow, icy conditions to Central US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A disruptive storm system moving into the Central U.S. will bring many hazards, including heavy snow, ice and severe weather.

A swath of measurable snow will pile up from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Some ice will also be possible along the cold front.

Heavy rain and severe storms including hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be likely for parts of the southern Plains and then into the Mississippi Valley on Thursday.

Ahead of the storm, warmer temperatures will be a pleasant surprise for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.