Winter storm to bring heavy snow, icy conditions to Central US

Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be likely for parts of the southern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A disruptive storm system moving into the Central U.S. will bring many hazards, including heavy snow, ice and severe weather.  

MAYFIELD ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER DECEMBER TORNADOES

Central U.S. snow forecast

Central U.S. snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

A swath of measurable snow will pile up from Oklahoma to Michigan.  

Oklahoma severe storm threat

Oklahoma severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Some ice will also be possible along the cold front.  

Southeastern severe storm threat

Southeastern severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and severe storms including hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be likely for parts of the southern Plains and then into the Mississippi Valley on Thursday.  

Forecast High temperatures

Forecast High temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the storm, warmer temperatures will be a pleasant surprise for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Your Money