Winter storm brings hazardous weather conditions across central US

A dynamic storm system traveling across the central U.S. is bringing all sorts of weather hazards – including snow, ice and severe storms.

Measurable snow is forecast from northern Oklahoma to Michigan, while freezing rain and sleet will also be potential issues where the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

South of the cold front associated with this storm, severe weather will be possible over the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

Temperatures ahead of the system will be much warmer than average and some record highs could be broken across the Northeast.