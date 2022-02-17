Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Winter storm brings hazardous weather conditions across central US

Measurable snow is forecast from northern Oklahoma to Michigan

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for February 17 Video

National weather forecast for February 17

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A dynamic storm system traveling across the central U.S. is bringing all sorts of weather hazards – including snow, ice and severe storms.   

MAYFIELD ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER DECEMBER TORNADOES

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Measurable snow is forecast from northern Oklahoma to Michigan, while freezing rain and sleet will also be potential issues where the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.  

Snow still forecast from Oklahoma to Michigan

Snow still forecast from Oklahoma to Michigan (Credit: Fox News)

South of the cold front associated with this storm, severe weather will be possible over the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.  

Ice still forecast from Oklahoma to Michigan

Ice still forecast from Oklahoma to Michigan (Credit: Fox News)

Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding.  

Potential record highs in Northeast

Potential record highs in Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures ahead of the system will be much warmer than average and some record highs could be broken across the Northeast.

