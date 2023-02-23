Winter storm hammers Great Lakes region, knocks out power for over 800K

More than 807,000 customers were left without power on Thursday morning following winter weather across the Great Lakes region.

The majority of those reported without power were located in Michigan, where outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 667,615 customers without power.

In nearby Illinois and Wisconsin, 96,182 and 44,177 customers were without power, respectively.

This comes as a winter storm stretched across the country, shuttering schools and interstate highways – and even the Minnesota Legislature.

More than 18 inches of snow could accumulate in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Strong wind gusts were also expected to impact the area, with weather prompting nearly 90 churches in Michigan to cancel Ash Wednesday services, according to WZZM-TV.

Up to half an inch of ice was expected in parts of Michigan, Illinois and some eastern states.

The storm is heading toward the East Coast this week.

