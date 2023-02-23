Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm hammers Great Lakes region, knocks out power for over 800K

Winter weather is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Icicles form under snow-covered Niagara Falls in Arctic blast Video

Icicles form under snow-covered Niagara Falls in Arctic blast

A polar air mass that swept over eastern Canada left a wintry landscape at the base of Niagara Falls — see the remarkable video.

More than 807,000 customers were left without power on Thursday morning following winter weather across the Great Lakes region

The majority of those reported without power were located in Michigan, where outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 667,615 customers without power. 

In nearby Illinois and Wisconsin, 96,182 and 44,177 customers were without power, respectively. 

VERMONT GOV. SCOTT SEEKS DISASTER DECLARATION FOR DECEMBER STORM

Runners negotiate snow covered paths along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. 

Runners negotiate snow covered paths along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.  (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

This comes as a winter storm stretched across the country, shuttering schools and interstate highways – and even the Minnesota Legislature

More than 18 inches of snow could accumulate in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to forecasters. 

A man crosses a snow covered S. Sixth St. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in downtown Minneapolis. 

A man crosses a snow covered S. Sixth St. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in downtown Minneapolis.  (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

CALIFORNIA 1-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER REDWOOD TREE FALLS ONTO HOME: REPORTS

Strong wind gusts were also expected to impact the area, with weather prompting nearly 90 churches in Michigan to cancel Ash Wednesday services, according to WZZM-TV. 

Up to half an inch of ice was expected in parts of Michigan, Illinois and some eastern states. 

Carolyn and Dan Ellwood shovel snow outside Second Edition in Pierre, South Dakota, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. 

Carolyn and Dan Ellwood shovel snow outside Second Edition in Pierre, South Dakota, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.  (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben)

The storm is heading toward the East Coast this week. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 