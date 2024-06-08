Disneyland employee dies after falling off golf cart at California theme park

A long-time Disneyland employee has died just two days after she fell off a golf cart in the backstage area of the California theme park.

According to the Orange County coroner, 60-year-old Bonnye Mavis Lear died from her injuries following the fall on Friday.

The Anaheim Police Department said in a press release that law enforcement responded to the crash site, which was backstage at the park, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Lear was rushed to a nearby hospital – but succumbed to her injuries two days later.

The 60-year-old was employed at the Disneyland Resort for 24 years and "supported membership services at Club 33," a high-end private dining club at the theme park.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said, in a statement to City News Service, that they were "heartbroken" by her death.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye, and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her," Potrock said. "We are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Disneyland for comment.