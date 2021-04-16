Who is Indianapolis FedEx shooter Brandon Hole?

Brandon Scott Hole, a 19-year-old Indiana man, is suspected of opening fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday night, killing at least eight people and wounding more.

Law enforcement identified Hole as the shooter during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said the gunman arrived at the processing center near the Indianapolis airport and opened fire at random in the parking lot before moving inside, where he continued to spray bullets.

INDIANAPOLIS FEDEX FACILITY SHOOTING LEAVES 8 DEAD, GUNMAN ID'D

"There was no confrontation with anyone that was there," he said. "There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting."

The shooter is believed to have turned the gun on himself before police arrived, McCartt said.

He was also a former FedEx employee at the same facility, according to the parcel company. Most employees there are barred from bringing their cellphones inside, which led to confusion and anxiety as friends and family sought to get in touch with loved ones after news of a mass shooting.

McCartt said during a Friday afternoon news conference that they had responded to Hole’s home last year after reports of a man voicing suicidal ideas, which he repeated to responding officers. He had reportedly just purchased a shotgun, and the police department’s behavioral unit took him into custody and then to a hospital for mental health treatment.

They also confiscated the gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said Friday they were searching a home in the city connected to Hole and had seized evidence including computers and other electronics.

Authorities have not yet revealed a possible motive in the attack.

By early Friday evening, police said the coroner’s office still had not identified all of the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.