Indiana
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting leaves 8 dead, attacker’s identity unknown

FedEx says it is ‘deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members’

Fox News
Indiana FedEx shooting leaves at least 8 deadVideo

Indiana FedEx shooting leaves at least 8 dead

Death toll includes gunman, police say; Jim Hanson, president of Security Studies, with insight.

mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night has left at least eight people dead and several others injured, police say. 

The shooter who opened fire at the facility near the city’s airport also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook. That person, as of Friday morning, has yet to be publicly identified. 

Police say five people have been hospitalized following the gunfire, including one person with critical injuries. FedEx employees are among the dead, the company has confirmed. 

Follow below for more updates on the shooting in Indianapolis. Mobile users click here

