What donations Hurricane Helene victims in western NC need as seasons change

With overnight temperatures in North Carolina beginning to drop, an official with Avery County told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the urgent needs of those still recovering from the deadly Hurricane Helene are changing with the seasons.

Alicia Stemper, public information officer for Avery County Emergency Operations Center, told Fox News Digital via phone that even though electricity has been restored to some residents in the area, they still don’t have access to heat because HVAC units and other methods of heating were damaged or destroyed by the storm’s floodwaters.

"We have a desperate need for camp heaters or buddy heaters," Stemper said, adding that gas, battery and electric-powered heaters would work best.

But Stemper said there was one surprising item among the county’s highest priorities: laundry detergent.

"There’s not enough laundry detergent in the county to handle all the muddy clothes," Stemper said, adding that residents have been using a community wash center to clean clothes dirtied during the storm and recovery efforts.

Stemper said that officials and community members are "grateful and fortunate that people are so kind and generous" with their donations, adding that the public has helped so much with water donations that the needs of the community are changing. She said the highest-priority items now include laundry detergent, heaters and mold/mildew removal products.

As the weather turns cooler, Stemper said that donations of weather-specific warm clothing, such as hats, gloves, warm socks and jackets, will also be appreciated.

Temperatures in the area dropped to 39 degrees overnight into Monday, a chief deputy from the Avery County sheriff's office told Fox News Digital. Banner Elk, a small town in Avery County, posted online that winter temperatures with snow showers were possible for Tuesday night.

Those looking to donate are urged to check on the changing needs of impacted communities.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," Stemper said. "We need people to be thinking of us as the seasons change for a year or two."

Stemper encouraged those looking to make donations to coordinate their efforts with friends, neighbors and churches in bulk to make the transportation of donations more efficient.

Avery County listed how donations can be made on its website at this link.

There have been four confirmed storm-related fatalities in Avery County as of Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were 95 verified fatalities related to the storm across the state as of Tuesday.

