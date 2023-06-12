Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Western Pennsylvania home shooting leaves woman dead, 4 injured

PA officials are seeking a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police are seeking a man in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and injured four other people at a western Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County coroner and district attorney said Brianna Lartz, 25, was killed in the gunfire Friday evening at a Jeannette home.

Officials said four other people brought to hospitals were expected to survive their injuries. No further information about the victims or their conditions was immediately available Saturday.

NEW YORK SHOOTING AT SUPERMARKET LEAVES 1 DEAD, 2 WOUNDED

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

Brianna Lartz, 25, was killed in the gunfire that broke out at a home in Jeannette, Pennsylvania. Police are searching for a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting. Officials also believe another person was involved.

Authorities said they were seeking a 25-year-old man in the case and also believed a second person who has not been identified was involved. Both were known to frequent the Wilkinsburg, Braddock and Uniontown areas and should be considered armed and dangerous, the district attorney's office said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Jeannette police or county detectives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tribune Review reported that Lartz's mother, Bruna Vesco Leonard, said her daughter had been at the home visiting a friend. She said Lartz was "trying to get a better life, to get out of Jeannette" and live in a house in the country, planning to support herself and her two children by opening a landscaping firm and a home cleaning business.

"Her kids were everything to her. What will they do without their mom?" Leonard said before crying and hugging her husband, Joe Leonard, the paper reported.