Western Pennsylvania home shooting leaves woman dead, 4 injured

Police are seeking a man in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and injured four other people at a western Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County coroner and district attorney said Brianna Lartz, 25, was killed in the gunfire Friday evening at a Jeannette home.

Officials said four other people brought to hospitals were expected to survive their injuries. No further information about the victims or their conditions was immediately available Saturday.

NEW YORK SHOOTING AT SUPERMARKET LEAVES 1 DEAD, 2 WOUNDED

Authorities said they were seeking a 25-year-old man in the case and also believed a second person who has not been identified was involved. Both were known to frequent the Wilkinsburg, Braddock and Uniontown areas and should be considered armed and dangerous, the district attorney's office said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Jeannette police or county detectives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tribune Review reported that Lartz's mother, Bruna Vesco Leonard, said her daughter had been at the home visiting a friend. She said Lartz was "trying to get a better life, to get out of Jeannette" and live in a house in the country, planning to support herself and her two children by opening a landscaping firm and a home cleaning business.

"Her kids were everything to her. What will they do without their mom?" Leonard said before crying and hugging her husband, Joe Leonard, the paper reported.