3 shot at suburban New York grocery store; manhunt underway: report

1 person is believed to have died, reports say

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Three people were shot, including one person who is believed to have died, and a gunman, who opened fire at a suburban New York grocery store, is on the loose Tuesday morning, according to local reports.

The shooter opened fire at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead, in Nassau County on Long Island, sometime shortly before noon Tuesday, NBC 4 New York reported, citing sources. A Nassau County Police Department spokesperson would not provide or confirm any details when contacted by Fox News.

According to the report, the suspect was still at large as of 12 p.m. ET, and could have fled onto a nearby bus.

At least one local school district, in West Hemptead, had reportedly instituted "lock out" measures as a precaution as police continue to investigate. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.  

