Western Michigan man shot, killed family before turning gun on self

Investigators for a Michigan sheriff's office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday.

In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee Township on Saturday afternoon.

An uncle of the woman called police after he went to check on the family and reported seeing her unresponsive through a window, the statement said.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as 35-year-old Cindy Clouse and two children, age 10 and 13. The statement said police believe 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger shot Clouse and their children before killing himself but did not provide more detail on the continuing investigation.

A neighbor told WOOD-TV that he heard several gunshots on Saturday around noon and assumed they were from someone hunting until seeing the sheriff's cars in the area.

"It’s a horrible, horrible thing," neighbor Kevin Hejtmancik said. "You hear about it, you never think it’s going to happen across the road."