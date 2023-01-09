Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Western Michigan man shot, killed family before turning gun on self

The Allegan County, MI, resident shot his 2 children and their mother in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities believe

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Investigators for a Michigan sheriff's office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday.

In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee Township on Saturday afternoon.

An uncle of the woman called police after he went to check on the family and reported seeing her unresponsive through a window, the statement said.

MICHIGAN FAMILY SOOTHED BY 'GUARDIAN ANGELS' WHO APPEARED AFTER SCARY EARLY-MORNING CAR CRASH

Police in western Michigan believe a 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger shot and killed three family members before committing suicide.

Police in western Michigan believe a 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger shot and killed three family members before committing suicide.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as 35-year-old Cindy Clouse and two children, age 10 and 13. The statement said police believe 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger shot Clouse and their children before killing himself but did not provide more detail on the continuing investigation.

NORTH CAROLINA MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES FIVE DEAD, INCLUDING THREE MINORS: 'SCREAMING FOR HELP'

A neighbor told WOOD-TV that he heard several gunshots on Saturday around noon and assumed they were from someone hunting until seeing the sheriff's cars in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a horrible, horrible thing," neighbor Kevin Hejtmancik said. "You hear about it, you never think it’s going to happen across the road."