West Virginia
Published

West Virginia police warn of 'Rainbow Fentanyl,' multi-colored versions of the deadly-drug resembling candy

Police discover large amounts of fentanyl in same city's as the main campus West Virginia University

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
West Virginia law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after the discovery of "Rainbow Fentanyl" – multi-colored versions of the deadly drug that resembled candy – in a city that is home to the state’s university and thousands of college students.

Officers from West Virginia’s Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in Morgantown, West Virginia, and discovered a "large batch" of the pills, which were "multi-colored and stamped with M/30 like a conventional oxycodone pill," the Northern District of West Virginia announced in a Wednesday press release. 

Morgantown is home to West Virginia University’s main campus and its more than 25,000 students. 

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said investigators suspected the pills originated in Mexico and were shipped into California before making their way to West Virginia. 

West Virginia law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after the discovery of "Rainbow Fentanyl" in Morgantown

"Adolescent drug overdose deaths have doubled over the past decade due to the emergence of illicit fentanyl and the manner in which it is being marketed," Ihlenfeld said in a prepared statement. "This another example of drug cartels being creative in how they produce and sell their product." 

Officials said they have recovered similar multi-colored pills in Arizona, California, Washington, D.C. and Oregon. 

