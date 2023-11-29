Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia

West Virginia county secures $500,000 settlement in lawsuit over chemical spill

The WV lawsuit was filed after a spill released cleaning detergent into a creek, causing the death of over 30,000 fish

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A $500,000 settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over truck crash that sent a chemical into a West Virginia creek, according to a published report.

WEST VIRGINIA TRUCKING COMPANY SUED OVER CHEMICAL SPILL INTO CREEK

The Kanawha County Commission will get half of that and will decide how to spend it in future meetings, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. Commissioner Lance Wheeler said part of the total will go toward recouping taxpayer costs of litigation and testing.

WV Fox News graphic

The commission will decide how to allocate the funds in future meetings, with plans to use part of it to cover taxpayer costs related to litigation and testing.

The county sued a trucking company and the driver over the spill last year that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. The chemical involved is a compound commonly used in cleaning detergents. The spill occurred on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax.

MAN WHO DROWNED IN A VIRGINIA CREEK IDENTIFIED AS US NAVY SAILOR

The commission plans to continue to test to make sure all the chemical is gone from the area, Wheeler said.