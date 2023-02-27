Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Weather hazards set to impact travel across US

More strong storms and possible tornadoes could affect Midwest while snowstorm heads into Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Tornado sighting in Midwest Video

Tornado sighting in Midwest

Tornado caught on video in Kansas (Reuters)

We’ve got many weather hazards that will impact travel Monday from the West Coast to the East.   

Severe weather tore through the Plains last night, bringing strong tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and power outages.  

The damage will be catastrophic in some areas as the sun comes up.   

TORNADOES SPOTTED IN OKLAHOMA, KANSAS AS STRONG GUSTS STRIKE MIDWEST 

The Midwest faces the threat of severe storms on Monday, Feb. 27.

The Midwest faces the threat of severe storms on Monday, Feb. 27. (Fox News)

Another round of strong storms with possible tornadoes could affect the Ohio Valley today while a snowstorm unfolds from the Great Lakes and Northeast this afternoon through Tuesday.   

OREGON MAN HELPS FREE FRIEND, 20 OTHER DRIVERS FROM ICY OFF-RAMP DURING NEAR-RECORD STORM 

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Feb. 27.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Feb. 27. (Fox News)

Several inches of snow will pile up from Pennsylvania to Maine with ice and a wintry mix for the Great Lakes.  

Expected snowfall totals for the Northeast in the coming days.

Expected snowfall totals for the Northeast in the coming days. (Fox News)

The West is getting set for more heavy rain and mountain snow. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

We’re also tracking the risk for more severe storms for the South and another winter storm for the Great Lakes and Northeast later in the week. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."