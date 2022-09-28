Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Waukesha parade accused killer allowed to represent himself after testy exchange with judge

Brooks, 40, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the holiday massacre

By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Waukesha tragedy happened because of 'soft-on-crime approach': Wisconsin state senator Video

Waukesha tragedy happened because of 'soft-on-crime approach': Wisconsin state senator

Wisconsin state senator Chris Kapenga joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the tragic parade incident, arguing there is 'no narrative' on prioritizing victims over criminals.

A Wisconsin judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks can represent himself at his upcoming murder trial for allegedly plowing his SUV into a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens. 

The decision came after a combative hearing that stretched over two days in which Brooks, 40, repeatedly interrupted and challenged Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

As Dorow questioned Brooks, he answered "I'm aware" or "I'm informed," which she said was the functional equivalent of "I understand."

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS SAYS HE FEELS 'DEHUMANIZED,' 'DEMONIZED' IN FIRST JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW

Darrell Brooks in Waukesha Circuit Court Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, for a hearing on whether he can represent himself at trial. A judge ruled Wednesday that he can. 

Darrell Brooks in Waukesha Circuit Court Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, for a hearing on whether he can represent himself at trial. A judge ruled Wednesday that he can.  (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

"I never once said I understand – I object, which is my First Amendment right to say whatever I want," he interjected.

"Mr. Brooks, your rights do not involve interrupting me," scolded an exasperated Dorow.

"I didn't interrupt, I objected," replied Brooks, wearing an orange jail-issue T-shirt and pants and a blue surgical mask.

Darrell Brooks laughing as he argues with Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow or whether he can represent himself at his upcoming trial at hearing Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022. 

Darrell Brooks laughing as he argues with Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow or whether he can represent himself at his upcoming trial at hearing Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.  (Law & Crime )

She said that Brooks, who has a high school equivalency diploma, is "deliberately disruptive" but possesses "the minimal competency necessary to conduct his own defense."

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS JR. RECEIVED $1G BAIL DESPITE RED-FLAG WARNINGS, COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW

Although Brooks suffers from a personality disorder, he was found mentally competent and has a constitutional right to act as his own attorney if he chooses.

"This court has warned Mr. Brooks what he's getting into," Dorow cautioned. 

The six victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81.

The six victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack were identified as Jackson Sparks, 8; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm, 81. (Facebook)

The judge said that Brooks' mother sent a letter to the court Tuesday calling her son "unstable" and saying he was making the wrong decision by representing himself.

Brooks is charged with 77 counts – including six homicide raps for the Nov. 21 rampage.

 Prosecutors say that Brooks intentionally used his red Ford Explorer to hit revelers at the annual Christmas celebration, swerving back and forth to maximize the human carnage.

Brooks' trial is slated to begin Monday with jury selection and will be broadcast live. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.