Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks claimed to be ‘best underground artist’ in Milwaukee rap scene

Waukesha parade horror suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., a career criminal who is now an alleged killer, was also an aspiring rapper who posted songs and music videos to his social media under multiple pseudonyms, including "MathBoi Fly."

Brooks is accused of plowing into Waukesha’s Christmas parade Sunday evening, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. He faces life in prison if convicted and had been let out on bail earlier this month despite a long, violent past that included multiple felony convictions for violence, drugs and statutory rape.

His music is as belligerent as his past.

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS FACING 5 COUNTS OF 1ST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, HELD ON $5M BAIL

"This that f--- Donald Trump Flow and whoever hate it," he raps in one song, titled, "X."

Many of his tracks focus on violence and selling drugs.

"I was sworn in this s--- look at my peacoat," begins the song "Westside Jumpshot" on his SoundCloud account. "Drugs, guns, murder that’s all we know."

On another track, he declares, "They gon’ need a cleaner for the s--- we did, all my killers can see where them bodies hid."

He also delves into racial grievances, like disparities in poverty and the prison population.

"F--- a pig and a judge, that’s how I’m a live it," he says at one point. "Man we was asking for too long, now they gotta give it, and I got homies in them cells trying to fight the system."

On a SoundCloud profile for "Mathboi Fly," the bio claims Brooks is "now considered the best underground artist in his city" – while his songs often rely on Auto-Tune.

On another profile, under the name "Jay Fly 21," he shared a song called "Cnt Get Enough."

"I done shot a lot of pistols sold a lot of coke," he says, "pray to God I might see heaven when it’s time to go."

On that profile, he decries Milwaukee as "known for beer, brats and Levern (sic) & Shirley just as much as the racially segregated neighborhoods, poor education system, massive incarceration rate, and violent rate."

He also claimed to have recorded a "critically acclaimed underground mixtape" titled "Price of Admission" while bragging about "a long history in the street game, legal issues and personal lost (sic)."

WAUKESHA PARADE HORROR: DARRELL BROOKS FREED ON BAIL TWICE THIS YEAR DESPITE ACTIVE WARRANT IN NEVADA

This account also includes a track titled "Genocide," about violence, poverty and the AIDS epidemic.

"Prayin’ for some hope, when all I see is genocide," he rhymes. "Keep killin’ ourselves, we ain’t never survive."

That’s in between someone singing the chorus repeating, "Just grab a trigger and pull, whatcha waiting for?"

In another verse on the song from eight years ago, he asks, "Is Obama really for the Blacks? If he is why the f--- we still in the trap? Why the f--- we still sellin’ crack?"

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS HORROR: MILWAUKEE DA ANNOUNCES INTERNAL REVIEW OF DARRELL BROOKS BAIL RECOMMENDATION

Brooks has been in and out of jail for decades for a slew of felonies and lesser charges, ranging from strangling a woman to impregnating a minor.

In another video, titled "HALF A TIKKET," he is filmed behind his Milwaukee home and in front of the same red Ford SUV he allegedly used to plow through dozens of people, killing five and sending 48 to the hospital Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Brooks had a day job – but his 50-page rap sheet showed numerous drug charges in addition to violent felonies and sex crimes over the past two decades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Waukesha court set his bail at $5 million Tuesday in connection with the parade massacre. That’s just weeks after a Milwaukee court freed him on $1,000 after he was accused of punching a woman in the face and running her over with the same SUV believed to have careened through the parade.