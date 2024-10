A police officer in Indiana is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a 3-year-old boy with autism from drowning in a neighbor’s pool.



Fort Wayne Police Officer Evan Myers was among those who responded to a family’s home on Sunday, Sept. 22, for reports of a missing 3-year-old child.

The parents of the boy, who is named Aziel, told WPTA that they were preparing brunch for family and friends when one of their friends forgot to lock the top latch of their door.



"My friend goes, ‘Where’s your son?’ So, I was like, he should’ve been on the couch watching his tablet," the boy’s dad, Alex Calvillo, told the local outlet.

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STOMPING ON MAN'S HEAD IN BRUTAL BALTIMORE ATTACK

The parents immediately called 911 and officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department promptly arrived at the home and began searching the area.

Body camera footage shows Myers running towards the neighbor's above-ground pool.

Cries can be heard in the background, and as Myers gets closer, the child’s hands and feet are seen just above the water.

"I found him," Myers is heard saying into his radio. "He's in the pool."

Myers quickly gets the toddler out of the pool to safety.

KENTUCKY SHERIFF SEEN IN FOOTAGE SHOOTING T JUDGE IN SHOCKING PRELIMINARY HEARING

"He's breathing and is conscious," Myers is heard saying. "Are you OK, buddy?"

Aziel’s parents told the local outlet they are extremely grateful to Myers.

"I want to personally thank him deeply for just being able to find my son," Aziel’s mom, Savannah Ybarra, told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I definitely want to give him a huge thanks. I can’t describe how grateful I am," Calvillo said. "Definitely means a lot to us and our family."

Following the incident, Aziel's parents said that they are installing a fence of their own.