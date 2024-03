Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A thief in Washington state led police on an hours-long chase before getting stuck high above the ground on a telephone wire, the Vancouver Police Department reported.

On Saturday, police in Vancouver responded to a report about a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing several items before taking off and entering a nearby yard where he allegedly stole a bike.

A neighbor witnessed the bike theft and chased the suspect, who was identified by police later on as Romando E. Stanley. He dumped the bike and took off on foot, police said.

As police were responding to the previous crimes, an officer was dispatched to another area for a report that a man, who matched Stanley's description, had entered the business, took an employee's cell phone and punched the employee in the chest, before fleeing on foot.

However, while conducting an area check, officers were dispatched to a third location on reports that the same man was on the roof throwing bricks onto the sidewalk, which caused property damage to several buildings.

Police said crisis negotiators attempted to get Stanley to come off the roof without success.

Stanley then attempted to cross the street using telephone wires and held himself on the lines for approximately 45 minutes.

Negotiators continued their attempts to get Stanley to come down safely and, in an effort to help protect him from falling onto the street, a Vancouver Fire engine was parked underneath to break his fall.

Police said Stanley eventually lost his grip on the wires and fell onto the fire engine and was taken into custody.

After an evaluation at the hospital, police said Stanley was booked into the Clark County Jail for Robbery II, Theft II, Theft III, and Malicious Mischief.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Vancouver Fire Department for more information but has not yet heard back.