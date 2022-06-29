Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington shopping mall underwear thieves pull gun, citizens help cops arrest them

Officers later found a loaded gun on the suspects

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two teens were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting underwear and pulling a gun on a security guard, according to local media. 

The underwear theft happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Hill Mall in Puyallup, Washington

South Hill Mall shopping plaza in Puyallup, Washington. 

South Hill Mall shopping plaza in Puyallup, Washington.  (Google Maps)

Captain Ryan Portmann told the Tacoma News Tribune one of the 16-year-old suspects pointed a gun at a security officer before fleeing the store. 

Customers pointed officers in the direction of the underwear bandits. An officer in an unmarked police car located the duo near a Red Robin on 9 St SW.  

The two teens were arrested and booked into Remann Hall on robbery charges. The loaded gun was found on one of the suspects, Portmann said. 

