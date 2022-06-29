Washington shopping mall underwear thieves pull gun, citizens help cops arrest them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teens were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting underwear and pulling a gun on a security guard, according to local media.

The underwear theft happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Hill Mall in Puyallup, Washington.

Captain Ryan Portmann told the Tacoma News Tribune one of the 16-year-old suspects pointed a gun at a security officer before fleeing the store.

Customers pointed officers in the direction of the underwear bandits. An officer in an unmarked police car located the duo near a Red Robin on 9 St SW.

The two teens were arrested and booked into Remann Hall on robbery charges. The loaded gun was found on one of the suspects, Portmann said.

