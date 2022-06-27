Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC serial shoplifter purportedly busted 100 times is released again without bail, report says

Michelle McKelley, 42, describes herself as a ‘professional booster’ in New York City

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A self-described "professional booster" recently arrested for shoplifting in New York City has been released without bail after what may be her 100th arrest, according to a local report.

Michelle McKelley, 42, was let go on supervised release on Sunday, just one day after police arrested her for allegedly swiping items worth $125 from a Lower Manhattan CVS, the New York Post first reported. 

Manhattan Judge Charlotte Davidson said the charges against McKelley do not qualify for bail under New York state’s 2019 bail reforms, the Post reported. The reforms prohibit bail-setting for most people charged with a misdemeanor or non-violent felony, while maintaining bail for most violent felonies.

During an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday, the paper reported that prosecutors said McKelley has failed to appear in court 27 times for past arrests and has five other pending cases.

After a February arrest in February for her in connection to a petit larceny on the Upper East Side, McKelley allegedly told officers, "I haven’t got caught in a long time. I’m a professional booster. Y’all are stopping my hustle."

Michelle McKelley described herself to police earlier this year as a "professional booster," according to the Post.

Michelle McKelley described herself to police earlier this year as a "professional booster," according to the Post.

At the time of her court appearance for that arrest, a different judge warned McKelley that if she failed to show up for her next hearing, missed an appointment, or was arrested again, she could face a warrant and potential bail, the Post previously reported.

McKelley, who was released on supervised provision, has reportedly failed to appear in court 27 times for past arrests.

McKelley, who was released on supervised provision, has reportedly failed to appear in court 27 times for past arrests.

As of June 19, New York City saw a 42.5% increase in petit larceny incidents year-to-date, with 51,041 cases reported so far this year compared with 35,815 during the same period last year, according to New York Police Department citywide crime statistics.

Meanwhile, hundreds of prosecutors in New York City are quitting the district attorneys' offices amid controversial soft-on-crime criminal justice reforms. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office this year has hemorrhaged 65 assistant district attorneys, which is about 12% of the staff.

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.