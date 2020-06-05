Washington family accused of being Antifa members, followed by armed citizens

A Spokane family was harrassed and trapped after Washington state locals accused them of being Antifa members, according to reports.

Clallam County Sherriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook, calling for any and all information regarding any persons involved in the incident. Deputies initially responded to a call for help from four high school students who had stopped to help the stranded family of four.

The multi-racial family, who remained unnamed in the statement, described how seven or eight carloads of people confronted them in the parking lot of Forks Outfitters, where the family had gone to buy supplies. The people in the parking lot repeatedly asked if they were Antifa protesters, which the family denied.

When the family left for their campsite, at least four vehicles followed them out of the parking lot, some of which had people carrying guns.

While camping, the family heard gunshots and power saws and decided to pack up and leave. They found the road blocked by felled trees.

Four high school students came to the family’s rescue, cutting the trees up with chain saws.

Stg. Ed Anderson, who is heading up the investigation, responded to concerns that the incident may have been inspired by Seth Larson, the owner of FREDS Guns in Carlsborg, who had urged people to carry guns to protect businesses from Antifa. Larson had claimed Antifa might be busing in protesters.

The Spokane family traveled in a full-size bus.

Lissy Andros, executive director of the Forks Chamber of Commerce, said the harassment was “an isolated incident and does not represent the people of Forks.

“We are shocked and saddened by the encounter the family experienced on Wednesday,” Andros said in a statement issued Friday. “We have full confidence in our law enforcement community to investigate this matter.”