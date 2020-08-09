Deadly shooting in Washington DC neighborhood leaves 1 killed, several injured

At least one person was killed and several others were wounded in a shooting that broke out in southeast Washington, D.C. early Sunday morning, according to reports.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. on the 3300 block of Dubois Place in a residential neighborhood between Fort Circle Park and the northbound Anacostia Freeway in Ward 7, WTOP reported. At least nine people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to various area hospitals.

An unidentified adult male was killed in the shooting. The gunfire broke out at a large cookout when hundreds of people were outside in the street, a neighbor told WUSA.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.