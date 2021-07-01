Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Washington, DC building collapse leaves at least 1 trapped, several injured

One person was still trapped in the rubble as of 4 p.m.

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A building that was under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person trapped and several others injured. 

A video posted by DC Fire and EMS showed multiple firefighters using tools to try to dig through the rubble, which is located in northwestern Washington, D.C. 

LIVE UPDATES: SURFSIDE COLLAPSE DEATH TOLL REACHES 18 

"A full building collapse with rescues occurring now," a D.C. firefighters union tweeted. "Please give our members space to work safely."

A building that was under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person trapped and several others injured. 

A building that was under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person trapped and several others injured.  (DC Fire and EMS)

Two adjacent homes were also evacuated. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bad weather is rolling through the nation's capital Thursday, with a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm watch currently in effect, according to the National Weather Service

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money