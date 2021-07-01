Washington, DC building collapse leaves at least 1 trapped, several injured

A building that was under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person trapped and several others injured.

A video posted by DC Fire and EMS showed multiple firefighters using tools to try to dig through the rubble, which is located in northwestern Washington, D.C.

"A full building collapse with rescues occurring now," a D.C. firefighters union tweeted. "Please give our members space to work safely."

Two adjacent homes were also evacuated.

Bad weather is rolling through the nation's capital Thursday, with a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm watch currently in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.