LIVE UPDATES: Surfside Collapse death toll rises to 18; relief efforts enter 8th day

Miami-Dade police on Wednesday night identified four additional victims, including two sisters, Lucia and Emma Guara.
Their father Marcus Guara, 52, was confirmed dead after he was pulled from the rubble Saturday and identified Monday. The girls and their mother, Anaely Rodriguez, 42, were recovered Wednesday.
"We have identified four additional victims who tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in the Surfside building collapse," Miami-Dade police tweeted. "The Guara sisters were only 4 and 10 years old."
"Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers," police added.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News on Wednesday that global warming does not appear to have had an impact on the tragic condominium collapse in Surfside in Miami-Dade County, Fla. last week.
At least 145 people remain missing with 18 confirmed dead from the collapse.
DeSantis told "The Story" he wants an investigation into what truly caused the tragedy.On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested during a TV interview that global warming and ocean water levels could have played a part in the destruction at Champlain Towers South, located along the famous beachfront strip, A1A.
"Obviously, we don’t know fully, but we do know that the seas are rising. We know that we’re losing inches and inches of beaches, not just in Florida but all around," the former Michigan Democratic governor said.
