LIVE UPDATES: Surfside Collapse death toll rises to 18; relief efforts enter 8th day

Surfside, Florida, additional victims identified

Miami-Dade police on Wednesday night identified four additional victims, including two sisters, Lucia and Emma Guara.

Their father Marcus Guara, 52, was confirmed dead after he was pulled from the rubble Saturday and identified Monday. The girls and their mother, Anaely Rodriguez, 42, were recovered Wednesday.

"We have identified four additional victims who tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in the Surfside building collapse," Miami-Dade police tweeted. "The Guara sisters were only 4 and 10 years old."

"Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers," police added.

