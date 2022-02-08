Warmer weather expected across US while snow still forecast for Midwest, Great Lakes
Rain will move into Florida
Some quieter weather conditions are forecast across the U.S. this week, including a nice warm-up for many.
A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow and a wintry mix to parts of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, while a coastal system brings some snow to parts of Maine.
Rain moves into Florida on Tuesday along a front.
Conditions improve on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, warmer weather is expected for much of the country mid-week, with record warmth possible for California.
Warmer and dry weather also means the risk of fire weather for the central Plains.