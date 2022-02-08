Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Warmer weather expected across US while snow still forecast for Midwest, Great Lakes

Rain will move into Florida

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for February 8 Video

National weather forecast for February 8

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Some quieter weather conditions are forecast across the U.S. this week, including a nice warm-up for many.  

Midwest, Great Lakes snow potential

Midwest, Great Lakes snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow and a wintry mix to parts of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, while a coastal system brings some snow to parts of Maine.

Rain moves into Florida on Tuesday along a front. 

Northeastern futuretrack

Northeastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Conditions improve on Wednesday.  

Meanwhile, warmer weather is expected for much of the country mid-week, with record warmth possible for California

Southern warmth

Southern warmth (Credit: Fox News)

Warmer and dry weather also means the risk of fire weather for the central Plains.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

