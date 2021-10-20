Expand / Collapse search
Published

Warmer weather forecast for East as storms to bring moisture to drought-stricken West

Snow and rain will fall over a widespread area of the region

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
National weather forecast for October 20 Video

National weather forecast for October 20

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The biggest weather story for the next week or so will be the series of storms moving into the West that will bring much-needed moisture to the drought-stricken region.

FOX WEATHER BEEFS UP ON-AIR TEAM AHEAD OF OCTOBER 25 PREMIERE

Forecast precipitation across the West

Forecast precipitation across the West (Credit: Fox News)

The first round is happening Wednesday with rain along the coast and in the valleys, while snow will fall over the mountains.  

A second more intense storm will move in Thursday and that will bring big-time rain and snow to a widespread area of the West.  

Forecast precipitation across the U.S.

Forecast precipitation across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

In the short term, this could bring many hazards to the area such as flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides – especially across the burn areas. 

A system moving into the Midwest is bringing showers and thunderstorms that could reach the Great Lakes and the Mid-Mississippi Valley.   

24-hour temperature change

24-hour temperature change (Credit: Fox News)

A warm-up is happening across the East after a bit of a tease of cooler air the last few days.   

Another cold front on the way on Friday will bring fall temperatures back over the weekend.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).

