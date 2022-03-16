Expand / Collapse search
Fires
Published

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

Flight were not impacted at Indianapolis airport

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Walmart distribution center in an Indianapolis suburb caught on fire Wednesday morning, sending plumes towards the sky. 

Fire and police officials were on scene at 9590 AllPoints Parkway in Avon, some 15 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. 

The Brownsburg Fire Department classified the blaze as a 5-alarm fire. 

Around 1,000 people were inside the warehouse at the time of the fire though no injuries have been reported, according to FOX 59

    A large fire at the Walmart Distribution Center at 9590 Allpoints Parkway in Avon, Indiana.  (Plainfield Fire Territory)

    Officials were warning residents not to touch debris.  (Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt)

    An estimate 200 fire officials responded to the blaze.  (Plainfield Fire Territory)

Employees were transported by Plainfield school buses to a reunification site, officials said. Walmart praised the efforts of first responders and referred all questions to police and fire personnel.  

The Indianapolis airport, which is only a few miles away, said flights have not been affected and there was no impact on operations. 

"We’re continuing to monitor the situation happening in our neighborhood. Our heart goes out to all those involved," the airport tweeted. 

The fire has sent debris around the neighboring area, prompting a warning from Bargersville Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Pruitt not to handle them.  

"These burnt materials can contain toxic carcinogens," Pruitt wrote on Twitter. "This is the very reason firefighters wear protective gear and respiratory protection. Just avoid it." 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

