Waffle House patron robs workers at gunpoint after paying bill, tipping waitress

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man has been charged with robbery with a firearm

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A man who ate at an Oklahoma Waffle House paid for his meal, tipped his waitress – then robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, local police said.

Victor DonJuan Medina was busted for the bizarre stickup by Tulsa police just before midnight Saturday when they spotted him running along a highway retaining wall, KTUL-TV reported.

Medina allegedly pulled out a gun on a Waffle House worker and demanded money from the cash register after he'd gobbled up his meal, then ran from the place, witnesses told police.

Victor DonJuan Medina has been charged with robbery with a firearm.

Victor DonJuan Medina has been charged with robbery with a firearm. (Tulsa County Jail)

Medina is being held at the Tulsa County Jail and is facing charges of robbery with a firearm. 

Medina is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Tulsa Waffle House on 11th Street at Highway 169.

Tulsa Waffle House on 11th Street at Highway 169. (Google Earth)

Waffle House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.