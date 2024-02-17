Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Volunteer firefighter killed in Virginia house explosion identified; 4 first responders still in hospital

Trevor Brown, 45, died, and 14 people were injured, officials said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
14 hurt, one firefighter killed in home explosion in Virginia Video

14 hurt, one firefighter killed in home explosion in Virginia

Fox News’ Madison Scarpino reports on a deadly fire in a Virginia home after a propane tank exploded.

Following the devastating house explosion in Northern Virginia on Friday night, officials have identified the firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials said 45-year-old Trevor Brown of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company was the firefighter who died in the catastrophic gas leak explosion on Friday night.

He has been affiliated with the volunteer department since 2016.

During a news conference, Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Johnson said that Brown leaves behind a wife and three children.

VIRGINIA FIREFIGHTER KILLED, 11 INJURED AFTER GAS LEAK EXPLOSION ‘LEVELS’ RESIDENCE: ‘ENORMOUS BOOM’

Trevor Brown

According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue in Virginia, the firefighter who died at the scene was 45-year-old Trevor Brown with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company.  (Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

Johnson said that the department is working with Brown's family to "honor" the firefighter.

"We have a funeral to plan," Johnson said "That work is already going on now, to work with the family, to honor their wishes, so we can honor the loved one of Firefighter Trevor Brown." 

7 LA FIREFIGHTERS INJURED AFTER TRUCK'S FUEL TANK EXPLODES

The official said that while he was a volunteer firefighter, they still consider him a "family member."

"We lost a family member, we lost one of our own," Johnson said. "It doesn't matter if it's career or volunteer, we lost a family member."

Trevor Brown

Trevor Brown left behind a wife and three children, official said. (Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

Fire department fight house fire

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Company reported that they are being assisted by Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department. (FOX 5)

Johnson said that it is a "miracle" that the explosion only resulted in one fatality. 

"Fourteen people injured. Our folks were in that house when it exploded. And that's a miracle," said Johnson. "I just spoke with the homeowner with a minor injury, and we saved her. So our folks did their job. They showed up, and they did what they had to do. We prepare for this."

The department said that four people remain hospitalized at local area hospitals following the home explosion.

WATCH:

Virginia home explosion decimates residence, kills firefighter Video

On Friday evening, firefighters were called to a home in Sterling shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a gas leak that turned into a structure fire.

"Soon after arrival, the house did explode," Loudon County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams said in a media briefing on Friday night.

7 OF 9 LOS ANGELES FIREFIGHTERS OUT OF HOSPITAL AFTER TRUCK BLAST

Williams said that the fourteen injured were transported to local hospitals.

He said that some had serious injuries.

Home debris

Photos from the home explosion showed smoke billowing from the home's debris. (FOX 5)

The official said that at the time of the deadly explosion, firefighters were inside the home.

Williams said that the explosion "totally devastated" the home.

Photos and video from the home showed the home's rubble amid thick plumes of smoke.

