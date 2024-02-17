Volunteer firefighter killed in Virginia house explosion identified; 4 first responders still in hospital

Following the devastating house explosion in Northern Virginia on Friday night, officials have identified the firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials said 45-year-old Trevor Brown of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company was the firefighter who died in the catastrophic gas leak explosion on Friday night.

He has been affiliated with the volunteer department since 2016.

During a news conference, Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Johnson said that Brown leaves behind a wife and three children.

Johnson said that the department is working with Brown's family to "honor" the firefighter.

"We have a funeral to plan," Johnson said "That work is already going on now, to work with the family, to honor their wishes, so we can honor the loved one of Firefighter Trevor Brown."

The official said that while he was a volunteer firefighter, they still consider him a "family member."

"We lost a family member, we lost one of our own," Johnson said. "It doesn't matter if it's career or volunteer, we lost a family member."

Johnson said that it is a "miracle" that the explosion only resulted in one fatality.

"Fourteen people injured. Our folks were in that house when it exploded. And that's a miracle," said Johnson. "I just spoke with the homeowner with a minor injury, and we saved her. So our folks did their job. They showed up, and they did what they had to do. We prepare for this."

The department said that four people remain hospitalized at local area hospitals following the home explosion.

On Friday evening, firefighters were called to a home in Sterling shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a gas leak that turned into a structure fire.

"Soon after arrival, the house did explode," Loudon County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams said in a media briefing on Friday night.

Williams said that the fourteen injured were transported to local hospitals .

He said that some had serious injuries.

The official said that at the time of the deadly explosion, firefighters were inside the home.

Williams said that the explosion "totally devastated" the home.

Photos and video from the home showed the home's rubble amid thick plumes of smoke.