Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Virginia woman wanted for 'heinous' triple homicide arrested after high-speed police chase in NY

Police were able to nab Venable by deploying a tire deflation device which caused her vehicle to crash and allowed police to apprehend her

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Former NYPD inspector breaks down Gilgo Beach evidence Video

Former NYPD inspector breaks down Gilgo Beach evidence

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro joins Americas Newsroom to discuss the evidence against Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann as he is reportedly expected to face a fourth count. 

A Virginia woman wanted for the triple homicide of three of her roommates was captured in New York on Thursday after a high-speed police chase, according to police. 

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, was on the run following the deaths of two men and a woman at their Spotsylvania County home Tuesday. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says all three were found with blunt-force trauma injuries, describing the crimes as "heinous."

Venable was captured on I-86 in Steuben County by the U.S. Marshals Service and New York State Police after she refused to stop for law enforcement, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced. 

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER'S NOTES OUTLINED METICULOUS MURDER PLOT: COURT DOCS

Alyssa Jane Venable mugshot

Alyssa Jane Venable who was arrested after a high speed police chase. ( The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, New York State troopers saw a gray 2009 Honda Civic matching the one Venable was known to drive and tried to stop her, but she refused, sparking a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Police were able to nab Venable by deploying a tire deflation device which caused her vehicle to crash and allowed police to apprehend her. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Homicide detectives had warned the public that Venable was considered armed and dangerous. 

GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY HAS MORE VICTIMS, HUNTING GROUNDS THAN POLICE FIRST IMAGINED

The victims, Robert John McGuire, 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and Carol Anne Reese, 65 were discovered by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at around 10 p.m. Tuesday after they were called to their home at the 10500 block of White Street Court for a welfare check.

The victims were discovered by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at around 10 p.m. Tuesday after they were called to the 10500 block of White Street Court for a welfare check. The house is the fourth house on the right. (Google Maps)

New York State Police are processing a fugitive warrant for Venable and are making extradition arrangements.

Venable was wanted on three second-degree murder charges and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victims, Robert John McGuire, 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and Carol Anne Reese, 65, were discovered by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at around 10 p.m. Tuesday after they were called to their home at the 10500 block of White Street Court for a welfare check. The home is about 60 miles south of Washington DC. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

A Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office vehicle (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office )

It is unclear if Venable is related to the victims or what their relationship entails. 

Neighbors told NBC Washington that the people who lived inside the home were quiet and kept to themselves. They said they believed Venable had moved into the home a month or so ago.

Venable was charged last month with a misdemeanor assault and battery, NBC reports. The sheriff's office has not said whether that incident may end up being connected to Tuesday night's triple homicide, but it will be part of the investigation.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.