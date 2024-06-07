Virginia woman wanted for 'heinous' triple homicide arrested after high-speed police chase in NY

A Virginia woman wanted for the triple homicide of three of her roommates was captured in New York on Thursday after a high-speed police chase, according to police.

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, was on the run following the deaths of two men and a woman at their Spotsylvania County home Tuesday. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says all three were found with blunt-force trauma injuries, describing the crimes as "heinous."

Venable was captured on I-86 in Steuben County by the U.S. Marshals Service and New York State Police after she refused to stop for law enforcement, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced.

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER'S NOTES OUTLINED METICULOUS MURDER PLOT: COURT DOCS

Police say at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, New York State troopers saw a gray 2009 Honda Civic matching the one Venable was known to drive and tried to stop her, but she refused, sparking a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Police were able to nab Venable by deploying a tire deflation device which caused her vehicle to crash and allowed police to apprehend her. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Homicide detectives had warned the public that Venable was considered armed and dangerous.

GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY HAS MORE VICTIMS, HUNTING GROUNDS THAN POLICE FIRST IMAGINED

New York State Police are processing a fugitive warrant for Venable and are making extradition arrangements.

Venable was wanted on three second-degree murder charges and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victims, Robert John McGuire, 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and Carol Anne Reese, 65, were discovered by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at around 10 p.m. Tuesday after they were called to their home at the 10500 block of White Street Court for a welfare check. The home is about 60 miles south of Washington DC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if Venable is related to the victims or what their relationship entails.

Neighbors told NBC Washington that the people who lived inside the home were quiet and kept to themselves. They said they believed Venable had moved into the home a month or so ago.

Venable was charged last month with a misdemeanor assault and battery, NBC reports. The sheriff's office has not said whether that incident may end up being connected to Tuesday night's triple homicide, but it will be part of the investigation.