Virginia tractor-trailer crash sends 40,000 pounds of meatballs onto highway

One driver was charged in the crash and the other was taken to the hospital

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A crash between two tractor-trailers in Virginia on Friday resulted in tens of thousands of pounds of meatballs rolling down the highway, officials said.

Virginia state police said the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m. as the two vehicles were traveling southbound on I-95 in Greensville County. Investigators said the driver of one tractor-trailer, Al Stenford, likely caused the accident when he veered off the road and hit a guardrail, according to WAVY.

Stanford then allegedly over-corrected the vehicle when attempting to reenter the roadway and caused his rig to jackknife, subsequently causing the trailer to detach, officials said.

Two tractor-trailers crashed early Friday morning, spilling their contents across I-95 in Virginia. 

Two tractor-trailers crashed early Friday morning, spilling their contents across I-95 in Virginia.  (Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

A second tractor-trailer also traveling south was unable to avoid it.

WAVY reported emergency response personnel safely rescued the second driver after the Greensville County Fire Department spent more than two hours to free him from the vehicle.

The Virginia State Police, Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance Service, and Rawlings Brothers Garage also responded to the scene.

  Both trucks
    Image 1 of 2

    Virginia police respond to the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-95 in Virginia Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

  A photo of emergency response perosnnel
    Image 2 of 2

    Emergency response personnel worked over two hours to help free the driver of a truck involved in a crash Friday morning that sent more than 40,000 pounds of meatballs onto the roadway. (Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

The second driver, who was unidentified, was taken to a hospital in Petersburg, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to WAVY.

Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.

According to the report, both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed as officials cleared the area until 4:30 a.m.