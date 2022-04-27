Virginia teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the shooting death of a 12-year-old Virginia girl, authorities said Wednesday.

The teen, who has not been identified, is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice and providing false information to police, the Hampton Police Department said.

He is being held on unrelated charges out of nearby Norfolk, police said.

The girl was found dead on April 23 inside a home. Hampton police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call of a possible shooting in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue had found the girl dead inside a home, police said.

An investigation reveal she died from a gunshot injury. The death is still under investigation.

Authorities have not released details of what led to the shooting or the relationship between the girl and the teenage boy.