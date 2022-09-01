Virginia police officer wounded in shootout, man found shot nearby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia police officer was wounded in a shootout Wednesday night and a man later was found shot nearby, officials said.

Norfolk officers were patrolling on Vincent Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped on the road, police said in a news release. When officers tried to investigate further, a man near the vehicles, began firing at the officers, police said.

The officers immediately fired their service weapons and the suspects fled. One officer detained one suspect after a foot chase and police said the suspect was not injured.

One of the officers was shot, but the injury is not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were notified of a gunshot victim nearby and found a man with an injury that's not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith has requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police with the ongoing investigation.