Virginia mother killed, body found in trash truck: police

A 30-year-old Virginia woman’s body was found in a trash truck, after family members sounded the alarm that she had failed to pick up her child from daycare.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Lake Ridge, Virginia on Thursday, March 21 at approximately 8:50 p.m. after concerned family members said that 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah was missing.

Her family members said that they became concerned after the 30-year-old mother did not pick up her child from daycare.

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY VICTIMS OF VIRGINIA PRIVATE JET CRASH

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5 that they began searching for Zakiyyah’s vehicle at the start of the investigation, but learned that her car was being driven by her roommate, 28-year-old Brendon Devon White.

SHOOTING IN WASHINGTON, DC, LEAVES 2 DEAD, 5 INJURED; SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE

Police said that they located Zakiyyah's car in Newport News City, Virginia and said that her belongings were still in the vehicle.

Detectives stopped a nearby trash collection truck and found the victim’s body, the local outlet said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the investigation, police arrested White and charged him with second-degree murder.