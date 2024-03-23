Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Virginia mother killed, body found in trash truck: police

Authorities said that the 30-year-old's body was found in a trash truck in Virginia

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A 30-year-old Virginia woman’s body was found in a trash truck, after family members sounded the alarm that she had failed to pick up her child from daycare.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Lake Ridge, Virginia on Thursday, March 21 at approximately 8:50 p.m. after concerned family members said that 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah was missing.

Her family members said that they became concerned after the 30-year-old mother did not pick up her child from daycare.

Newport News police department cruiser

The Newport News Police Department said that the body of Taty’ana Zakiyyah was found in a trash truck in Virginia. (Newport News Police Department)

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5 that they began searching for Zakiyyah’s vehicle at the start of the investigation, but learned that her car was being driven by her roommate, 28-year-old Brendon Devon White.

Police said that they located Zakiyyah's car in Newport News City, Virginia and said that her belongings were still in the vehicle.

Detectives stopped a nearby trash collection truck and found the victim’s body, the local outlet said.

Following the investigation, police arrested White and charged him with second-degree murder.

