Virginia man behind bars for abduction, sexual assault may have more victims: police

A Virginia man already behind bars on accusations of sexually assaulting a woman who accidentally entered the wrong vehicle may have additional victims, police announced.

Julio Basurto, 42, is in custody in connection with his June 22 arrest for which he is charged with abduction and forcible sodomy of the woman.

Now, Arlington County police are searching for potential victims in four more possible sexual assaults.

Police received a report shortly on May 21 at about 6:40 a.m. from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted leaving a bar on Clarendon Boulevard earlier that morning. The woman said she was approached by a black vehicle she mistakenly believed was a rideshare.

The woman said she entered the vehicle and was sexually assaulted during the ride before she was able to escape. Police said Basurto was not operating as a rideshare driver or in a for-hire status.

Further investigation led to Basurto facing additional charges in connection with an Oct. 10, 2021 incident, which was reported that morning and has now prompted the search for other possible victims.

At around 9:55 a.m. that day, a woman met with police to report a sexual assault inside a black vehicle, FOX 5 DC reported. She told police she was leaving a bar on Wilson Boulevard when the suspect approached her in the car. She said she entered the vehicle and was sexually assaulted before she could exit.

Basurto was subsequently identified as a suspect. He was charged last month with abduction with the intent to defile, object sexual penetration and unlawful filming.

Detectives obtained information during the comprehensive criminal investigation that led them to believe there may be additional incidents that happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 20, Oct. 3 and Oct. 14 in 2021, and Sept. 4, 2022.

Possible victims are asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-228-4180. Anonymous tips can be called in on the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).