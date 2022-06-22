Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia prison fugitives back in custody after escaping last week: US Marshals

All four inmates who escaped a federal prison in Virginia surrendered to authorities

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
The fourth and final inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Virginia is now in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 30, turned himself in today at 10 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. 

During a head count on Saturday, June 18 at 1:45 a.m., Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Center Petersburg satellite camp, according to the release. 

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw.

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

The inmates "walked away from a minimum security prison in Hopewell, Virginia" around 9:30 p.m. the previous evening, according to U.S. Marshals. Hopewell is approximately 20 miles from the state capital, Richmond. No further details regarding the escape were provided. 

Tavares Lajuane Graham, 44, turned himself in on Monday, June 20.

Cory Branch, 41, and Kareem Allen Shaw, 46, turned themselves in on Tuesday, June 21.

Kevin Connolly, Senior Inspector with the U.S. Marshals, thanked the media and credited coverage for playing a large role in "assisting our investigators in safely closing out these fugitive investigations."

Federal Correctional Center Petersburg’s Facility in Hopewell, VA where the inmates escaped and turned themselves in.

Federal Correctional Center Petersburg’s Facility in Hopewell, VA where the inmates escaped and turned themselves in. (Fox News)

All four inmates are going to be charged for the escape, which Connolly told WFXR could potentially add five years to their prison sentence.

Graham is serving 10 years for gun charges and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Branch is serving 13 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and intent to distribute fentanyl

U.S. Marshals are investigating how inmates escaped from the facility. 

Shaw is serving 16 years for conspiracy to sell heroin.

Willis is serving 18 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons are investigating the escape. 