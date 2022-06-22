Virginia prison fugitives back in custody after escaping last week: US Marshals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fourth and final inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Virginia is now in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 30, turned himself in today at 10 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

During a head count on Saturday, June 18 at 1:45 a.m., Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Center Petersburg satellite camp, according to the release.

The inmates "walked away from a minimum security prison in Hopewell, Virginia" around 9:30 p.m. the previous evening, according to U.S. Marshals. Hopewell is approximately 20 miles from the state capital, Richmond. No further details regarding the escape were provided.

Tavares Lajuane Graham, 44, turned himself in on Monday, June 20.

Cory Branch, 41, and Kareem Allen Shaw, 46, turned themselves in on Tuesday, June 21.

Kevin Connolly, Senior Inspector with the U.S. Marshals, thanked the media and credited coverage for playing a large role in "assisting our investigators in safely closing out these fugitive investigations."

All four inmates are going to be charged for the escape, which Connolly told WFXR could potentially add five years to their prison sentence.

Graham is serving 10 years for gun charges and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Branch is serving 13 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and intent to distribute fentanyl.

Shaw is serving 16 years for conspiracy to sell heroin.

Willis is serving 18 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons are investigating the escape.