Virginia county office seems to identify itself as 'woke special services' in automated message

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) appears to be openly labeling as "woke" the department that requested a large-scale, social-emotional monitoring project for the district's students.

Parents Defending Education discovered that the FCPS' Department of Special Services' automated voice message seems to say "woke office of special services." The message was still active as of Thursday afternoon.

It tells callers: "Sorry, woke special services 2 email is not available. Record your message at the tone."

FCPS did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to its website, the department is responsible for special education, "psychology services," "social work services," and "student safety and wellness."

Under psychology services, FCPS states: "We collaborate with school teams to foster social-emotional skills and teach resiliency in order to reduce barriers to learning and promote student success."

On Wednesday, Fox News reported on the more than $20 million FCPS was directing toward social-emotional learning and equity training.

Part of that entails an SEL "screener" through Panorama Education, a private contractor that's received investmen t from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. According to their acceptance agreement , FCPS is paying the company $1,845,660 over the course of five years.

The request for proposal (RFP) for that contract came from the Department of Special Services. That RFP received criticism for stating that "schools operate as the de facto mental health provider in communities throughout the U.S."

It added: "As a result, it is essential that school staff are able to appropriately and proactively identify social-emotional barriers to students' ability to access the academic curriculum."

As part of FCPS' agreement, teachers will purportedly report on K-2 students while students in grades 3-12 will respond to the screener themselves. According to FCPS , the data is primarily intended for "[s]chool administrators, school psychologists, school social workers, and school counselors."

"Social and emotional learning" (SEL) and "culturally responsive" training have become seemingly innocuous buzzwords in Virginia education, but critics have worried that they served as conduits for left-wing ideas about race and identity. FCPS' screener seemed to focus more generally on social behavior and emotional health, but also included some content about race.